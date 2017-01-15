People fed up with 'Takht-e-Lahore’, says Imran Khan

DI KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said that not only the people of the Southern Punjab but of the entire country have been fed up with ‘Takht-e-Lahore’, in an apparent jibe at the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.

The PTI chairman was addressing a gathering at Dera Ismail Khan. “Pakistan will soon get free from the grasp of the ‘Sharif-mafia’,” he said.

Imran Khan said that according to the Federal Investigation Agency's report, Nawaz Sharif shifted finances through 'money laundering' to England in 1998.

“Allah has taken suo-moto action upon Nawaz Sharif in the form of Panama Leaks,” said Imran.

“If Nawaz fails to prove that the flats bought in 93 were not his but that of the Qatari prince, then there will be dire consequences for the prime minister,” said Imran.

At least 500 billion rupees of the Sharif family are outside Pakistan, Imran alleged.

The PTI chief expressed his reservations over the arguments put forth by the premier’s advocate in the hearing of the Panama case in the Supreme Court.

In Saturday’s hearing, PM’s advocate Makhdoom Ali presented his arguments before the SC bench, citing references of multiple judgments of various courts, tribunals and the Supreme Court in particular regarding possible disqualification of his client, Nawaz Sharif.

