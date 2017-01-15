Hafeez lauds players’ response after defeat

Related Stories Pakistan record first ODI win in Australia in 12 years

MELBOURNE: Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez —who captained the side in the absence of Azhar Ali in the ODI win against Australia — said that the response from the players was outstanding after the defeat in the first ODI.

Talking to the media after the match Hafeez said that every player took responsibility and performed up to his potential.

“It was my first ODI as captain. Happy for the win. Every player raised his hand and took responsibility. Credit [for the win] goes to them”, Hafeez added.

He said that before the match they had discussed with Head Coach Mickey Arthur to play attacking cricket throughout the match and that’s what they did.

Hafeez —who contributed 72 runs with the bat — said that chasing a 250+ target would have been difficult as the wicket was on the slower side.

Earlier, Pakistan beat Australia by six wickets in the second one-day international at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, their first ODI win on Australian soil for 12 years.

The win was also Pakistan's first ODI victory at the MCG since 1985 and levels the five-match series at 1-1.

Third ODI between the two sides would be played at Perth on January 19.

