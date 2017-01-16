Three men taken for questioning after Brussels anti-terror raid released

BRUSSELS: Three men detained for questioning late on Saturday after an anti-terror raid in the Brussels district of Molenbeek were released without charges, Belgian prosecutors said on Sunday.

Prosecutors said on Saturday that several houses had been searched in relation to an anti-terror investigation but that nothing was found. They did not give any details about the case.

Molenbeek gained international attention when locals with links to Syria took part in the November 2015 attacks that killed 130 people in Paris.

The area where the searches took place was closed off to traffic as special police forces with machine guns moved in, a Reuters journalist said.

