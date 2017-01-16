Print Story
Indian policeman shoots himself dead

A security official at the Bangalore airport allegedly committed suicide on Monday, according to Indian media reports.

The victim, an officer in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) stationed at Bangalore’s Kempegowda International Airport, shot himself with his own gun, after reporting to duty early morning, Indian media outlets mentioned.

While Gayakwad Suresh, 28, the constable who killed himself – did not write a suicide note. Some of his superiors claimed he went through a divorce, which may be the motive. A post-mortem report for Suresh is also underway.

The latest incident builds on issues surfacing in the Indian security forces; a few days ago, another CISF officer fired at four of his seniors due to an argument.

In addition, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat recently said that Yagya Pratap Singh’s actions – where the soldier uploaded a video on social media to reveal working conditions and prejudice against lower-rank army men – were demoralising for soldiers on the border, and that grievances should not be publicised.

