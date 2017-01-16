A fake voting card on the internet says Salman Khan is 64

A fake voting ID card depicting Bollywood hero Salman Khan as 64 years old has surfaced on the web once again, and has become a source of laughs for many of his fans.

Whether it is a case of brilliant retouching skills or an actual fake card, its resemblance to an official one is uncanny. It shows the correct name of the Indian actor’s father – Saleem Khan, although he goes with an ‘i’ instead of double ‘e’. Regardless, closer inspection reveals that the image has been downloaded from the Internet.

Some Indian media reports believe that it was the work of a prankster, while others say that a voter actually turned up with this card in the Greater Hyderabad Municipality Corporation polls in 2016.

The icon turned 51 last December, and played a wrestler trying to return to game in the film Sultan.

