Zardari to attend President-elect Trump’s inauguration on Friday

KARACHI: Former President Asif Ali Zardari will be attending the inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday January 20th 2017.

The Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President arrived in Dubai on Sunday from Karachi and will travel to the US on the 17th of January.

According to sources, the former President will remain in the US for two to three weeks. Besides attending the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States of America and he is likely to attend the outgoing President Barrak Obama’s luncheon on the 2nd of February.

Zardari will be accompanied by Rehman Malik and Sherry Rehman, according to sources. The PPP delegation is likely to hold a meeting with the new president as well as Republican party leaders including John McCain.

Chairman Pakistan People Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also due to visit the United States on the 21st of January where he is expected to hold meetings with PPP leaders and officer bearers of the party’s US chapter.

