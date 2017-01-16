Tayyaba case: Judge, wife deny torturing child

ISLAMABAD: Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife on Monday denied torturing 10-year-old maid Tayyaba.

Both accused in their statement to the police —a copy of which has been obtained by Geo News — said that they took Tayyaba’s custody to take care of their 1.5-year-old baby.

Judge Khurram Ali Khan in the statement said that her wife is a kind-hearted person and treated Tayyaba like her own child.

Khurram said that he paid the parents of the girl Rs12, 000 and had filed a missing report the very next day when Tayyaba went missing on December 27.

Islamabad Police submitted their report along with suspects’ statement to Supreme Court.

The case of the alleged torture of the child maid caught the media’s attention after she was recovered from the residence of Raja Khurram Ali Khan.

The minor girl, whose face and hands bore torture marks, had initially denied being hurt by her employers. She told the police that she got a wound to her eye after falling from the stairs, while her hand was also burnt accidentally.

However, the poor girl narrated her ordeal after being politely inquired by a female magistrate later. She stated before the magistrate that she was beaten and her hand was burnt on the stove for losing the broom.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided that Tayyaba will stay at Pakistan Sweet Homes, an orphanage, till her parents are identified.

