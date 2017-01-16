Mystery surrounds ‘suicide’ of student in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A 16-year-old student on Monday allegedly committed suicide in Islamabad’s Tarnol area.

Police said that the seventh-grader shot himself from his father’s weapon in a private school.

According to police, the student was in love with his teacher and killed himself over failure in love.

The student before committing suicide had written a letter to his brother.

According to the post-mortem report, the student had died due of a bullet wound to stomach.

The final post-mortem report can take up to two days for release.

