Five-member gang and proclaimed offender taken into custody: Karachi Police
KARACHI: At least six suspects were taken into custody, including a proclaimed offender, by Karachi police after raids conducted in different areas of the metropolis in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to details provided by Police, in a raid conducted in Korangi, an alleged five-member dacoit gang was apprehended.
The detained suspects included two men who are involved in the assassination of a police officer.

Police added that weapon and stolen goods were recovered from the suspects.

Meanwhile, in an another raid at PIB Colony, a proclaimed offender was apprehended by Police. The authorities claim that Faheem was involved in a number of criminal activities witnessed in the metropolis.

