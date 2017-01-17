Print Story
Democrats not attending Trump´s inauguration

WASHINGTON: More than two dozen Democratic lawmakers have now said they will not attend Donald Trump´s presidential inauguration on Friday, the vast majority of them in protest at Trump´s attack on civil rights icon John Lewis and others.

The following is a list of those who have publicly said they will not attend the ceremony, and the states which they represent:

House of Representatives

 

Earl Blumenauer (Oregon)

Judy Chu (California)

Katherine Clark (Massachusetts)

Yvette Clarke (New York)

William Lacy Clay (Missouri)

John Conyers (Michigan)

Peter DeFazio (Oregon)

Mark DeSaulnier (California)

Adriano Espaillat (New York)

Marcia Fudge (Ohio)

Raul Grijalva (Arizona)

Luis Gutierrez (Illinois)

Jared Huffman (California)

Pramila Jayapal (Washington)

Barbara Lee (California)

John Lewis (Georgia)

Ted Lieu (California)

Jerrold Nadler (New York)

Mark Pocan (Wisconsin)

Lucille Roybal-Allard (California)

Kurt Schrader (Oregon)

Jose Serrano (New York)

Mark Takano (California)

Nydia Velazquez (New York)

Maxine Waters (California)

Bonnie Watson Coleman (New Jersey)

