Print Story
X

Azhar Ali may miss third ODI against Australia

WDWeb Desk

Sports
Azhar Ali may miss third ODI against Australia
Getty Images

Related Stories

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali is unlikely to play in the third ODI in Perth on Thursday, a team official said on Monday.

According to the official, although Azhar is recovering, he is unlikely to attain fitness in time to return to the playing eleven for the third ODI. However, there are chances that he will be fit for the final two games of the series to be played in Sydney and Adelaide.

Azhar suffered a hamstring injury in the opening ODI in Brisbane and had to miss the second ODI at MCG. In his absence, veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez captained the side and top-scored to help Pakistan record their first victory on Australian soil in 12 years.

Pakistan cricket team arrived in Perth on Monday and trained at the W.A.C.A. ground on Tuesday morning.

 

Azhar Ali may miss third ODI against Australia was posted in sports of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 17, 2017 and was last updated on January 17, 2017. This news story is related to Sport, Sport News, Geo News, Latest Sport News, Pakistan Vs Australia, Cricket, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Pakvaus. Permanent link to the news story "Azhar Ali may miss third ODI against Australia" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/127618-Azhar-Ali-may-miss-third-ODI-against-Australia.

GEO TV NETWORK