AB de Villiers says he’s ‘not retiring out of any format’

South Africa captain AB de Villiers has turned down Test retirement rumours, saying he is not retiring from Test cricket or ‘any format’.

"I'm not retiring out of Test cricket, I'm not retiring out of any format, that's for sure," he told South African radio station 702 on Tuesday.

However, de Villiers added that he would have to manage his workload in order to be fit for the 2019 World Cup, which he said was top priority for him, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Doubts had been raised over the last few days that the ODI skipper was going to give up Tests to focus on limited-format cricket.

