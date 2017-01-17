Imran Khan says PM lied in the parliament

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan alleged that the Prime Minister had lied to the nation on the floor of the parliament, and so was asking for immunity in the court.

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Imran Khan said that the Prime Minister has asked the court for immunity over his speech in the parliament which was tantamount to dishonouring the institution. “What would the position of the parliament be if he the prime minister lies on its floor.”

The Prime Minister had no idea that he will be held accountable in the Supreme Court, he added.

He said that the Prime Minister had read from a written text in the parliament, he had not spoken extempore, and so his speech could not be ignored during proceedings of the Panama Leaks case. “Initially he said all of the family worked together. Now he is saying they are all separate entities.”

Imran Khan alleged that the government was behaving like a “mafia”. “This is not the role of the government. They are just trying to make us shut up. I have never been in power. Why will I do corruption?” he said.

He added that he was not foul-mouthed. “I call a spade a spade. Is there any other word for a thief?” he asked.

Imran Khan added that all the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leaders who were speaking outside court and protecting the parliament were actually “being fed well”. “The others who have integrity cannot be seen outside the court.”

0



0





