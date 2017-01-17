Print Story
X

Pakistan among fastest growing e-commerce markets: eBay CEO

WDWeb Desk

Sci-Tech
Pakistan among fastest growing e-commerce markets: eBay CEO
Photo - WEF Facebook Page

DAVOS: eBay CEO Devin Wenig has termed Pakistan among the fastest growing e-commerce markets in the world.

In a Facebook Live session on the page of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Wenig was asked a question regarding his thoughts on Pakistan and emerging markets.

“It’s the fastest growing markets we have around the world. Anywhere where wealth is growing and technology is being adopted, e-commerce is being adopted like crazy,” said Wenig.

According to the eBay CEO, the perfect opportunity for e-commerce was in countries where people were growing in wealth and do not have access to goods. “People use e-commerce to get access to those goods”.

Pakistan among fastest growing e-commerce markets: eBay CEO was posted in Sci-Tech of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 17, 2017 and was last updated on January 17, 2017. This news story is related to , E-commerce Pakistan, Ebay, Ebay Ceo, Ebay Ceo Devin Wenig, Pakistan And E-bay, Pakistan E-commerce, Pakistan Technology, Wef, Devin Wenig, Devin Wenig Ebay, E-commerce, Wef, Davos, E-bay, World Economic Forum. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan among fastest growing e-commerce markets: eBay CEO" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/127661-Pakistan-among-fastest-growing-e-commerce-markets-eBay-CEO.

GEO TV NETWORK