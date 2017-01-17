PML-N stalwart hints Pakistani politicians dabbling in drugs

Related Stories Cocaine not food is being denied entry at Bani Gala, Senator Mushahidullah Khan says

LAHORE: It may be cold in Islamabad but the political temperature is nearing boiling point, the war of words between politicians keeps surpassing the highs made the day before. On Tuesday, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Senator Mushahidullah Khan said that a person’s reputation is not tarnished by liquor alone, but with the consumption of drugs like cocaine as well.

The PML-N Senator was speaking to Geo News where he made the above-stated comments, apparently aimed at rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

“One pinch of cocaine is worth Rs35,000,” he said.

“There’s a leader who consumes three pinches equivalent to Rs. 105,000 in a day,” he added.

During Tuesday's Senate committee session, the main focus of the debate revolved around alcohol and drug consumption.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Senator Hammdullah Khan said that empty liquor bottles were found on the premises of the Parliament Lodges.

"Children inquire, where do these bottles come from," he said.

This is not the first time, the PML-N senator has targeted Imran Khan, making drug-use allegations against him. Earlier during Imran’s Khan anti-government campaign in November, Mushahidullah had debunked Imran Khan’s allegation that the Islamabad police had barred PTI activists to bring food at his residence.

The PML-N senator had stated: “The government would not allow cocaine into the PTI chief`s residence, otherwise there are no other restrictions on food items.”

The comments of the PML-N leader also come in the backdrop of Awami National Party (ANP) leader Shahi Syed’s statements on liquor.

Syed had suggested the death penalty for politicians who consume alcohol.

Meanwhile, adding to the debate, Senator Rehman Malik had demanded a mandatory DNA test for politicians.

"Parliamentarians represent the people and if they are not punished for doing wrong then why should poor people be?" Rehman Malik had questioned during a session of Senate Standing Committee on Interior.

Consuming and selling liquor is prohibited in Pakistan; it's sale, however, is permitted to people of other religions through licensed liquor stores.

There have also been numerous casualties in the wake of locally-prepared toxic moonshine on a number of occasions.

