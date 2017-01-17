748 Pakistanis claimed asylum in Britain because of their sexuality

There has been a 450 per cent increase in asylum seekers to Britain who claim they are at risk in their home country because they are gay, MailOnline reported on Tuesday.

The largest number of asylum seekers from 2007-2014 were from Pakistan. During this period, 748 Pakistanis sought asylum in Britain because of their sexuality.

Britain has seen an increase in asylum seekers after a 2010 Supreme Court ruling widened the scope of protection of homosexual asylum seekers. According to the judgement, if a person is forced to live discreetly for fear of persecution, then they are considered a refugee.

There has been criticism of this asylum policy with Conservative MP David Burrowes telling MailOnline it is difficult for the Home Office to confirm claims.

