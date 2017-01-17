Indian soldier slamming seniors in viral video placed under house arrest

NEW DELHI: Indian soldier who took to social media to bring to limelight the bias towards lower-rank army men and harassment by seniors, has been placed under house arrest, his wife claimed.

According to Indian media reports, Richa Singh has been trying to contact her husband Lance Naik Yagya Pratap Singh for the last two days.

"My husband has been placed under house arrest and his health conditioning is worsening. He has said that he wants to talk to the media. He has appealed to the Prime Minister, home minister and defence minister for help," said soldier's wife.

She said that the mediating officer through whom she contacted Yagya stopped receiving her calls, adding that her husband has gone on a hunger strike for the last five days.

"My husband is protesting against soldiers being used for gardening, cleaning and maintaining the homes of higher officials. He joined the forces to serve the country and not do menial jobs for the authorities," she added.

Richa said that her husband did not approach any officials as he felt that they will try to suppress the issue.

"I want to speak to my husband. They have taken him off duty. I have no idea where they will take him or what they will do to him," lamented Richa.

Earlier, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had issued caution to soldiers under him to stick to the rules. Then, on Sunday, he went on to say that actions such as the one taken by Yagya Pratap Singh were demoralising for soldiers on the border, and that grievances should be resolved inside the army, rather than being publicised.

Several Indian soldiers from different security forces have spoken up about long hours, poor conditions, inadequate time off, and unequal pay.

The soldiers belong to different forces of the Central Armed Police Forces – Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the five security forces under India's Ministry of Home Affairs.

The trend of posting videos exposing the deplorable conditions that soldiers in India are forced to work under began when Tej Bahadur Yadav posted a video earlier this month and was then relegated to a plumber's job after he accused the military high-ups of selling supplies meant for troops.

