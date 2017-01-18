When singer-activist Shakira sang at WEF

DAVOS: Singer-Activist took the world by storm through her impassioned speech at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum on Monday to support efforts to feed, educate and care for underprivileged children but it was also her two lines of a Latin ditty that touched hearts across the globe.

"Today´s babies will drive tomorrow´s business. Their capacity to contribute will shape tomorrow´s societies, will solve tomorrow´s problems," the Colombian recording star, who is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador devoted to early childhood development, said

A Russian female journalist gifted Shakira some wooden cloth, including two pairs of socks for her kids after a brief meeting with her. the journalist asked Shakira whether she sings in the morning and went on to request her to sing a few lines.

The celebrity singer obliged her with two lines of a Mexican song to a huge applause and even wished ‘good morning’ in Russian for the viewers of the journalist’s programme.

0



0





