Man City's Sagna fined and warned for social media post

Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna was fined 40,000 pounds on Tuesday and warned about his future conduct after a post on social media that appeared to accuse a referee of bias.

The French international was charged with misconduct by the FA for his "10 against 12... but still fighting and winning as a team" Instagram post after City beat Burnley 2-1 in the Premier League on Jan. 2.

Referee Lee Mason sent off City midfielder Fernandinho in the 32nd minute and the FA alleged that Frenchman Sagna's comment, which was later deleted, questioned the official's integrity.

