Fire erupts at Government College Wana

WANA: At least 30 rooms turned into ashes as fire erupted in Government College Wana in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to Geo News, political agents confirmed that the fire was extinguished after seven hours since its outbreak. Fortunately, no casualties were reported from the site of the incident. The authorities on the ground suggest that the fire was caused due to short-circuit.

The political administration informed that as many as two fire tenders reached from Tank along with the personnel of Pakistan Army to extinguish the fire.

