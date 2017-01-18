Chevy showcases full-size Batmobile made from lego bricks

Related Stories Europe map made from Lego blocks

WASHINGTON: Yes, you have read it right. Chevrolet built a Lego Batmobile for its advertisement that featured a focus group made up of "real people, not actors."

The mobile is made from 344,187 bricks and took 1,833 hours to build.

According to reports GM has now partnered with Warner Brothers to promote the new Lego Batman Movie by recreating the focus group with the toy builder.

"To work on the Lego Batmobile with Warner Bros. is an absolute thrill for us at Chevy," Paul Edwards, vice president of Chevrolet marketing, said in a statement with Automotive News. "Many of the themes in The Lego Batman Movie, like imagination, family and community, align perfectly with our Chevy brand values and add to the value of the partnership."

The goal of the commercial is to promote the movie. However, Chevy has confirmed that it won't put the car into production

