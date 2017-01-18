Print Story
Australia announce squad for third ODI against Pakistan

SYDNEY: Australia on Wednesday announced the squad which will face Pakistan in the third ODI in Perth on Thursday.

Middle-order batsman Peter Handscomb will make his limited overs debut for Australia against Pakistan in the third one-day international in Perth on Thursday.

Handscomb replaces the injured Mitchell Marsh after a highly successful introduction to Test cricket in which the 25-year-old scored two centuries and two fifties in his first four appearances in the recent series against South Africa and Pakistan.

"He´s done really well, he´s been outstanding. So good reward for a good summer," Australian coach Darren Lehmann told reporters Wednesday.

"Obviously we want four quality batters going at the top so he´ll get his chance there.

"He played a one-day style innings for us in the Sydney Test, so he´s got all the shots and he´s quite innovative," Lehmann said.

Fast bowler Billy Stanlake comes in for Mitchell Starc, who is being rested.

Chris Lynn, who missed Sunday´s loss because of a neck injury, will be out for the remainder of the five-match series which is tied at 1-1, Lehman said.

Australia: Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Billy Stanlake.

Additional reporting from AFP

