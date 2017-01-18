Boxer Amir Khan's wife disgusted at leak video

Related Stories ‘Inappropriate’ video of Boxer Amir Khan leaked

British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom reacted to news of her husband's inappropriate video leaking on Tuesday, stating that she was 'absolutely disgusted' by it.

Amir Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom was clearly upset with the boxer's recent leaked ill-suited video clip in which he is performing lewd acts while on a Skype call with a woman with Arizona. As per media reports, Amir allegedly had a fling with the woman on the Skype call in the video in 2010. The video, which leaked on Tuesday, is made a few weeks after Amir Khan got married to Faryal.

Reacting to the video clip leaking online, Faryal stated that she was 'absolutely disgusted', according to The Sun.

Things have been a little rough between the boxer and his family over the past couple of months. Last year, Faryal Makhdoom spoke publicly about how Amir's parents and siblings had 'abused and bullied' her for over three years. In response, Amir's family had retorted by saying that Faryal was an 'evil woman' who was trying to break up their family.

When it finally looked as if things had settled down between Amir, his wife and in-laws with neither side trading barbs, a new controversy seems to have hit the boxer. So far, Amir has kept silent over the incident and not spoken about it.

