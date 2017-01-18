Print Story
Salman Khan acquited in illegal arms case

A court in Jodhpur, Rajhastan, acquitted Sultan actor Salman Khan in the 1998 illegal weapon case.

Khan arrived in the city for the Wednesday hearing through a chartered aircraft along with his sister, and went to a hotel without giving any specific comments.

The actor’s defence claimed that there was no evidence, and that he was being “framed by the forest department,” The Times of India reported. In addition, the actor had consistently maintained that he was not guilty.

The incident that paved way for this case was a movie-shoot 18 years ago – wherein Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and three other actors were present, following which reports surfaced asserting that the 51-year-old actor decided to go hunting in the city’s forests carrying a rifle and a revolver with expired licenses.

In total, four cases were filed against the Bollywood star, of which he has been cleared in three of them as of Wednesday. 

