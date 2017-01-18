Suicide attack on pro-govt militia camp in Mali kills 37 fighters

BAMAKO: A suicide bomb attack on a camp housing former rebels and pro-government militia in northern Mali on Wednesday killed 37 fighters, a UN peacekeeping source and a local official told AFP.

The camp is located in Gao, the main city in northern Mali, once the cradle of rebel uprisings and a sanctuary for militant fighters.

In 2015, after a French-led international intervention, the rebel alliance signed a peace deal with the government and loyalist militias.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly

0



0





