After the oddly satisfying hydraulic press videos, internet is going crazy over the video of popcorn exploding in a mesmerizing slow motion video which is freakishly satisfying to watch.

That’s corn bursting before your eyes at 30,000 frames per second, compliments of the folks at YouTube channel Warped Perception.

So, grab some popcorns and brace yourself to behold the beauty of the popcorn popping up in slow motion here.

0



0