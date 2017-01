ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan said that Nawaz Sharif was involved in money laundering.

He was speaking to journalists outside the Supreme Court premises on Wednesday.

He said that another mill had been discovered during the proceedings. “The loss making steel mill is now giving babies,” he said. Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer had earlier argued in the court that when he sold his mill it was making loss.

The Rs520 million by Hussain Nawaz have raised major questions.

0



0