Khursheed Shah shocked upon finding Rs10 crore receipt under his name

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Shah upon arrival at the Opposition chamber on Wednesday received fixed deposit bank receipt of Rs 10 crore under his name.

When he arrived at the chamber today, the chamber staff put before him the TDR (term deposit receipt) of the SME Bank mentioning the hefty amount.

The opposition leader looked surprised as well as worried. Expressing ignorance of the matter, he instructed his staff to contact the relevant bank immediately on the subject.

When contacted, the bank officials declared the TDR to be fake and said they did not issue any such deposit receipt.

Following this, Khursheed Shah instructed his staff to write a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency.

Chairman Senate receives bank receipt

Following the unusual scenario with the Opposition leader, Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani also received a SME bank receipt at his home.

The Chairman Senate said that the receipt stated that he had deposited Rs10 crore in the bank.

Rabbani ordered an inquiry into the matter, calling the receipt fake.

"This receipt is fraud, I don't have an account in that bank," he said.

0



0





