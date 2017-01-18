Manto’s 62nd death anniversary being observed today

LAHORE: 62nd death anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto is being observed with reverence on Wednesday. He died at the age of 42.

Saadat Hasan Manto was a short story writer of the Urdu language. Manto was also a film and radio scriptwriter, and a journalist.

Manto was a writer who not only enriched Urdu literature to a great extent, but influenced writers to look into the psyche of mankind.

He wrote more than 250 short stories, a novel, five collections of radio plays, three collections of essays, two collections of personal sketches.

Some of his works include Thanda Gosht, Sarkandon Ke Peechay, Sarak Kay Kinaray, Beghair Ijazat, Shikari Auratain and Phunduney.

Manto was tried for obscenity 5 times. Some of his works have been translated in other languages as well.

