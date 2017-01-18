Print Story
Procter and Gamble appreciates conducive investment environment in Pakistan

DAVOS: The Chief Executive Officer of Procter and Gamble Wednesday appreciated the conducive business environment in Pakistan and credited the government for improved economy.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif while talking to the CEO of Procter and Gamble David Taylor said the Pakistan of today was totally different from the one in the past and was an attractive place for business from around the world.

The Prime Minister met the CEO Procter and Gamble here on the sidelines of the 47th World Economic Forum.

David Taylor said he was very optimist about the country’s economy and was appreciative of Prime Minister’s personal interest in the improvement of the business environment in the country.

He said there was a lot of conducive environment for the business sector and it was more attractive for foreign investors.

The Procter and Gamble CEO said his company was providing best quality products for its local consumers. He added keeping in view the government’s positive attitude his
company was planning to expand operations in the country.

