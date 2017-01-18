2016 was the hottest year in history

2016 was recorded as the hottest year in history, with temperatures as high as 54 degrees Celsius recorded in certain parts of the world.

According to the new data, released independently by UK Met, NASA and NOAA, the earth’s temperature has increased 1.1C, inching closer towards the limit of 1.5C agreed upon in the Paris climate change agreement in 2015.

Human activity contributed the most to the rising temperatures, the reports said.

According to the data, high temperatures were recorded in Mitribah in Kuwait (54C), Phalodi in India (51C) and Mae Hong Son in Thailand (44.6C).

Last year also saw the highest CO2 levels in the atmosphere.

According to NOAA, since the start of the 21st century, the annual global temperature record has been broken five times — 2005, 2010, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Global warning has pushed world leaders and activists into pushing for tougher industry regulations.

Rise in temperatures has led to various natural calamities, including coastal flooding, droughts and severe downpours. Water shortages and irregular weather conditions both in urban and rural areas continue to be reported due to global warming.

Earlier in the month, a US-British research proved that a reported pause in global warming between 1998 and 2014 was false.

