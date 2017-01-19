Nawaz at WEF: eliminated terrorist safe havens in two-year

DAVOS: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, while addressing the participants of World Economic Forum on Wednesday, said that in two-year time Pakistan successfully eliminated terrorist safe havens in the Afghanistan-Pakistan bordering areas.



Nawaz reiterated that massive sacrifices were rendered by the people of Pakistan along with the Pakistani army in its fight against terrorism by initiating a grand counter-terrorism operation due to which Pakistan is as peaceful as any other country of the world.



He said that economic progress would not be materialised without peace and stability in the region and the new global challenges demand greater intra-state cooperation.



Dilating on the economic achievement of his government, the premier said that the Pakistani economy is doing better than before due to its positive business-friendly measures. He predicted that Pakistan will achieve the economic growth rate target of 5.5% in the ongoing year.



Nawaz said that the telecom industry massively progressed in Pakistan due to the opportunities and safe environment provided to them by his government. He said that the international monitoring agencies have upgraded the economic ratings of Pakistan.



He said that the Pakistan Stock Exchange has hit the highest index of 49,000 under his tenure.



On China-Pakistan-Economic-Corridor, PM Nawaz said that the CPEC will change the destiny of the people of the region and will compliment regional connectivity.



He predicted that under vision 2025 Pakistan is set to join large economies of the world.

