Doppelganger Alert: Pakistan’s very own Ranveer Singh comes to light

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Hammad Shoaib – a resident of Faisalabad – has recently been making waves in social media,because he looks like the Bollywood's beloved Ranveer Singh. 

 

 

Damn! Got this collage last night. Much resemblance? @ranveersingh #lookalike

A photo posted by Hammad Shoaib (@hammadshoaib1) on

 

Shoaib is an admirer of the Indian film icon, and regularly updates his social media to highlight his strangely-precise resemblance with Singh. He sports the exact hairstyle and facial hair, and to top it all, has quite the dance moves to prank many.

 

 

Beat pe booty. #beatpebootychallenge  #bollywooddance #random

A video posted by Hammad Shoaib (@hammadshoaib1) on

 

Speaking to a local media outlet, the 20-something doppelganger commented on how amazing it feels to be compared to the Bollywood heartthrob. “Aside from that, I get to be the crush of many, many girls,” he adds and is obviously quite happy about.

Interestingly, Shoaib also has a fantastic taste in dressing. He often wears bright shirts and jackets, coupled with skinny, just-over-the-ankle jeans, and loafers or formal shoes.

Needless to say, Ranveer Singh’s double mostly has selfies on his Instagram account.

Celebrity lookalikes are often touched by a stroke of luck, as they shoot to fame – and earn – from their uncanny resemblance to famous stars.

