Doppelganger Alert: Pakistan’s very own Ranveer Singh comes to light

Hammad Shoaib – a resident of Faisalabad – has recently been making waves in social media,because he looks like the Bollywood's beloved Ranveer Singh.
Shoaib is an admirer of the Indian film icon, and regularly updates his social media to highlight his strangely-precise resemblance with Singh. He sports the exact hairstyle and facial hair, and to top it all, has quite the dance moves to prank many.
Speaking to a local media outlet, the 20-something doppelganger commented on how amazing it feels to be compared to the Bollywood heartthrob. “Aside from that, I get to be the crush of many, many girls,” he adds and is obviously quite happy about.
Interestingly, Shoaib also has a fantastic taste in dressing. He often wears bright shirts and jackets, coupled with skinny, just-over-the-ankle jeans, and loafers or formal shoes.
Needless to say, Ranveer Singh’s double mostly has selfies on his Instagram account.
Celebrity lookalikes are often touched by a stroke of luck, as they shoot to fame – and earn – from their uncanny resemblance to famous stars.