World acknowledging Pakistan's economic success: PM

DAVOS: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said that the outside world is acknowledging Pakistan’s economic success, regardless of his political opponents’ reluctance to admit the country’s journey to economic progress.

Speaking to Geo News at the World Economic Forum (WEF), the Prime Minister said, “Our politicians are reluctant in acknowledging the economic development of Pakistan, but the outside world is accepting our way to economic success.”

The premier said that Pakistan's economic development is also becoming an example in South Asia.

“I am pleased when the international media reports positive about Pakistan. It is nice to see when we get acknowledgement and recognition from the international media,” he added.

Terming his visit to Davos “very informative and educative”, the Prime Minister said that he met great business leaders and world leaders on the occasion.

“We had productive bilateral meetings. Altogether this will benefit Pakistan Inshallah. Our relations will get stronger with other countries,” he said.

In response to a question about Pakistan’s brand at WEF, PM Nawaz affirmed, “We certainly presented Pakistan as a brand at WEF in Davos.”

PM Nawaz meets Norway PM Erna Solberg

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg on Thursday. During the meeting, PM Nawaz said Pakistan greatly values its relations with Norway.

PM Nawaz told the Norwegian premier that Pakistan’s government is focused on trade and economic cooperation, rather than aid.

“Norway has been a strong partner for investment, trade and development cooperation with Pakistan,” PM Nawaz said.

The Norwegian Prime Minister talked of her country’s already existing investments in Pakistan and expressed desire to harness the trade potential of Pakistan to the fullest.

PM Erna Solberg further appreciated the economic revival of Pakistan through the government's business-friendly policies which have improved the investment atmosphere in the country.

PM Nawaz recalled his visit to Norway in July 2015, followed by the subsequent meeting between the two heads of state in New York on the sidelines of General Assembly session in September 2015.

Stressing the need to sustain the momentum of regular interaction between Pakistan and Norway at a high level, PM Nawaz also invited his Norwegian counterpart to Pakistan.

