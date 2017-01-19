Court remands phone-blackmailer in FIA custody

KARACHI: A man who allegedly harassed a young woman was sent to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a five-day physical remand by a local court.

The accused Saleem was arrested by FIA on Wednesday from Model Colony, Karachi.

According to FIA, Saleem had demanded money from the woman, threatening of uploading her video on social media if she failed to do so. The video pictured her with her fiance.

Saleem was arrested red-handed while taking the money.

Saleem got the woman’s video from her mobile phone that she had sold, not knowing some of her data was left in the device.

