Bill Gates meets PM Nawaz, says 2017 year of polio eradication in Pak

DAVOS: Microsoft founder Bill Gates called on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday along the sidelines of the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Bill Gates appreciated the tremendous successes made by Pakistan with regard to the issue of polio eradication. He said that the Pakistani government has achieved great success regarding elimination of Polio virus from the country, during the last three years. While commending the leadership role of the Prime Minister, Bill Gates said that the Year 2017 would be a ‘year of polio eradication’ from Pakistan.

The PM briefed Bill Gates on the measures taken by his government in the national fight against polio. The PM said that the federal Government along with all provincial governments, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan are collectively involved for polio eradication. The PM said that all resources at federal and provincial levels are being fully utilised for achieving a polio-free Pakistan and ensuring healthy future generations.

During the meeting, Bill Gates said that he is looking forward to his visit in the coming months to Pakistan.

