Bilawal’s sisters concerned over his address from vehicle's sunroof

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday took out his anti-government rally from Karachi to Faisalabad, during which he excitedly rose out of his vehicle's sunroof several times to greet and address party workers.

The act invoked fear in his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto, who took to Twitter to express concern over her brother’s safety.

In her tweet, she asked son of former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Kasim Gilani, that why he ‘allowed’ Bilawal on the car’s sun roof.

Why are you allowing my brother on the sun roof https://t.co/b3eRFb72tO — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) January 19, 2017

Not only that, Aseefa Bhutto also called Kasim Gilani, requesting him to ask Bilawal to remain inside the vehicle.

Her concern does not seem to be misplaced as on December 2007, their mother former PM Benazir Bhutto was also assassinated when she emerged out of her vehicle’s sunroof to deliver address to the PPP workers.

The PPP chairman's rally today aims to put pressure on the government to accept his 'four demands'.

During his address in Karsaz on October 17, 2016, the PPP chairperson made four demands from the government.

1. The parliamentary committee on national security be formed

2. PPP’s Panama bill be passed

3. The party's co-chairperson Asif Zardari’s resolution on CPEC be implemented

4. A foreign minister be appointed immediately

0



0





