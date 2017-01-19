MQM-Pak to be consulted over Sindh governor’s appointment, Sattar asks Dar

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Chief Farooq Sattar telephoned Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday and demanded that his party be included in consultations for the appointment of new Sindh governor.

Farooq said that MQM being the second-largest party in Sindh should not be ignored.

“We should not only be consulted but also taken into confidence,” he said.

Ishaq Dar assured Sattar that his party's input in the decision will be included.

The governor Sindh's seat fell vacant after Justice (Retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman passed away on Jan 12, after prolonged illness. He was 79.

Justice (retd) Saeed uz Zaman Siddiqui was appointed as the 31st Governor after it was decided to replace Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan during a meeting between President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Geo News had reported earlier.

