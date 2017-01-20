Print Story
WDWeb Desk

Pakistan disappointed over Afghan leadership`s accusations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed its disappointment over accusations of Afghan political leadership and termed it as part of specific anti-peace agenda on Thursday.

Addressing a weekly press briefing Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria reiterated that Pakistan gave huge sacrifices against terrorism and it desires to see peace in Afghanistan.

Zakaria added that Pakistan is the most affected country due to unrest in the neighboring country and it has taken practical initiatives in view of restoring peace.  

“Few elements want to sabotage Pak-Aghan relations,” he said.

On Kashmir, the foreign office spokesman said that Kashmir is an internationally acclaimed controversial area hence calling the area as an integral part is against United Nations resolutions.

Zakaria said that through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor the entire region will avail unlimited benefits.

 

