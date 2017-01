Related Stories Trump to take office with dismal ratings -- except on jobs

WASHINGTON: President-elect Donald Trump told Americans on Thursday that he will "unify" the nation after a bruising election campaign as he prepared for his inauguration the following day at the US Capitol.

"We´re going to unify our country," Trump told a crowd of thousands in front of the Lincoln Memorial after a pre-inauguration concert.

"We´re going to do things that haven´t been done for our country for many, many decades," he added. "It´s going to change. I promise you."

