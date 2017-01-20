Panama Leaks case hearing resumes

ISLAMABAD: A five-member larger bench resumed hearing the Panama Leaks case hearing on Friday.

A counsel for Jamat-e-Islami began his arguments during the proceeding today. He said that the Prime Minister should be disqualified for hiding the London flats.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked, "Are you trying to say he hid the London flats on purpose?"

In the last hearing the Prime Minister's counsel completed his arguments.

