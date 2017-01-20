CM Murad orders accelerated crackdown against street criminals in Karachi

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Friday instructed officials to accelerate crackdown against street criminals and drug mafia in Karachi.

During a meeting on security held earlier today, Murad Ali Shah expressed dissatisfaction at the measures taken so far to curb street crimes in the metropolis and instructed the relevant officials to step up operations against the street criminals and drug mafia.

The Chief Minister also decided to assign 10,000 police personnel to Karachi to boost security arrangements in the city.

