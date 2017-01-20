CM Sindh orders crackdown against sale of second hand phones

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah has ordered a crackdown against the sale and purchase of second hand mobile phones.

The measure comes as mobile phone snatching in Karachi has been on the rise in recent months.

During a meeting held to review security on Friday, the chief minister was informed that theft of mobile phones and motorcycles is carried out during late night or early morning when markets are closed and at the conclusion of wedding events.

Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah expressed dissatisfaction at the measures taken so far to curb street crimes in the metropolis and instructed relevant officials to step up operations against the street criminals and drug mafia.

Additional 10,000 police personnel to be deployed

CM Murad Ali Shah instructed Sindh Police to deploy 10,000 additional police personnel in Karachi to boost security arrangements in the city.

The Chief Minister also decided on a crackdown against sale and purchase of second-hand mobile phones.

It was also decided in the meeting that increased intelligence would be used in targeted operations against street criminals.

