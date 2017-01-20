Pakistan needs to utilise WEF effectively, says Sharmeen Obaid

DAVOS: Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy on Friday said that Pakistan should utilise the World Economic Forum effectively, adding that the country can reap political and cultural benefits from the global platform.

The Oscar-winner documentary/filmmaker was talking to Geo News and said that Pakistan can also get trade benefits from the WEF.

The prime minister’s participation boosted Pakistan’s representation in the world, she said.

The participation of Pakistani women in the WEF is a positive sign, she added.

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy became the first ever artist to co-chair the World Economic Forum, a statement from her office had revealed at the beginning of the meetings in Davos.

Two time Oscar-winning filmmaker from Pakistan and Karan Johar from India with no Oscars but renowned almost just as far and wide, on Wednesday sat down at the WEF in a one-on-one session.

In the thirty-minute conversation the two discussed everything from emancipation of women in the subcontinent, to the constant victim of India-Pakistan relations - the films.

Sharmeen has two Academy Awards to her name – one for her documentary ‘Saving Face’ (2012) and another for the biographical ‘A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness’ (2016). She has also won the Emmy Awards multiple times, along with many other accolades.

0



0





