PPP submits notice in NA over harassment of female anchors in state TV

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party on Friday submitted an attention calling notice in the National Assembly over the matter of harassment of female anchors in the state television.

The party’s female MPAs submitted a notice in the Sindh Assembly today, contending that harassment of anchors is a serious issue and that a debate should be held in the house.

Sexual harassment cases against woman anchors at the state television continue to come to light. According to the MPAs, women anchors continue to be harassed by the senior management at the state television.

They said that the television channel’s harassment committee has also failed to act impartially in these cases.

Protecting women’s dignity and sanctity is the responsibility of a civilised society, they said.

The notice was signed by Nafeesa Shah, Shazia Marri, Azra Fazal and others.

