Raped minor girl found in Karachi making progress: Doctors

KARACHI: An eight-year-old girl who was raped three days ago is gradually making progress.

The girl was found in a stream in Korangi on Thursday. After medical examination, it was confirmed that the child was raped and her body bore torture marks on the hands and neck.

Doctors at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Trauma Center, where the girl is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit, said that the girl is gradually making progress.

Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Amir Raza said that despite a 10 centimeter cut on her neck her trachea is safe. “She had breakfast and within ten days her stitches will be removed,” he said, adding that she is out of danger.

Her mother is at her side and concerned about her health.

CJP takes suo moto notice

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Friday took suo moto notice of the rape case on Friday.

Parliamentarians expressed their concern over the case during a session in the Sindh Assembly on Friday, where they stressed that the rapist should be punished. One parliamentarian remarked that after hearing such cases they get scared of letting their daughters step out of the house.

Neighbour main suspect: Police

The minor girl has not yet recorded a detailed statement. Authorities are waiting for her health to improve before pressing her for details.

However police sources confirmed that the suspect is a neighbour to the family, who tried to kill her after the heinous act for fear of being recognized.

Inspector General Sindh Police AD Khawaja contacted the minor girl’s mother. He said that the girl’s family shifted to Karachi eight years ago from Larkana, adding that the family started to live in Korangi only a few days ago.

An FIR has been registered at the Ibrahim Hyderi police station and includes sections of rape and attempt to murder.

Police has detained three suspects in the case.

0



0





