Indian soldier to be returned on humanitarian grounds

Indian soldier Chandu Babulal Chohan who had willfully crossed the Line of Control on 29 September, 2016 and surrendered himself to Pakistan Army has been convinced to return to his own country, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, the Indian’s soldiers return is a gesture of goodwill and in continuation of Pakistan’s efforts to maintain peace and tranquility along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary.

Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chohan will be handed over to Indian authorities at Wagah Border on humanitarian grounds, ISPR said in the statement.

