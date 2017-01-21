Militants blow themselves up in Jeddah: media reports

Two suspected militants blew themselves up following a confrontation with security forces in Saudi Arabia's city of Jeddah on Saturday, Saudi media reported.

Saudi security forces surrounded a house in Jeddah and exchanged fire with the men, who blew themselves up, Sabq.org, a website affiliated with the monarchy's interior ministry, said.

UAE-based Sky News Arabia also reported the incident and ran a video of an explosion in Jeddah's eastern Al-Harazat district.

The Saudi interior ministry had no immediate comment.

Daesh has carried out a series of bombings and shootings in Saudi Arabia since mid-2014 that have killed scores of people.

Last year, a suicide bomber was killed and two people were wounded in a blast near the US consulate in Jeddah, the first bombing in years to target foreigners in the kingdom.

