Where is our medicine?

One of the worst things anyone can go through is losing a loved one through illness. Whether a mother loses a son, a father loses a daughter, a child loses a parent or a husband loses a wife, when we lose a loved one, someone we cherished, who was an integral part of our lives we lose a part of ourselves. This is made only more painful when we also realize that the person we lost could have been saved. We could still be with them if only they had access to the right medicines.

Pakistan is facing a shortage of drugs and vaccines resulting in this very situation. People are suffering. Vaccine preventable diseases kill 1000 children in Pakistan daily according to the Pakistan Pediatric Association. Imagine losing a child just because the vaccine wasn’t available.

Similarly, TB a disease we cured over fifty years ago is still wreaking havoc and destroying families because TB medication has all but disappeared. Even cough syrups and other simple remedies are in short supply. Imagine the pain families have to go through; children have to go through, just because we can’t provide them with basic medicines. Since, simple remedies are in short supply one can only imagine the chaos caused by non-availability of new treatments stripping families of hope that new medicines might save their loved ones.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, an organization run by tax payers money, instead of helping citizens get access to drugs is unfortunately playing a role in limiting access. Unfortunately, due to incompetence and will to change we see a major issue in access to medicines.

As a result, many imported and expensive medicines are replacing locally manufactured ones; leading not only to unavailability of cost-effective treatment options but decline in local employment as well. Regulators around the world work with local businesses to promote them and ensure safety of the masses. Due to a lack of seriousness of the regulatory authority the people of Pakistan are suffering. The people of Pakistan are losing their loved ones. The children of Pakistan aren’t getting access to medicines. Pakistan and Pakistanis need help and they need their medicines.

