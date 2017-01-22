Print Story
X

Gambia's Jammeh flies out of country after stepping down: AFP

AAFP

World
Gambia's Jammeh flies out of country after stepping down: AFP

GAMBIA: Yahya Jammeh, The Gambia's leader for 22 years, flew out of the country Saturday after declaring he would step down and hand power to President Adama Barrow, ending a political crisis.

An AFP journalist at the scene saw Jammeh take off in an unmarked plane heading for an unspecified destination, seen off by a delegation of dignitaries and soldiers.

Jammeh waved to a small gathering of supporters on the tarmac dressed in his habitual white flowing robes, and the devout Muslim kissed a Koran before waving to the crowd.

He was accompanied by Guinea's President Alpha Conde who in the last 48 hours negotiated an exit plan for Jammeh whose details have yet to be made public.

Gambia's Jammeh flies out of country after stepping down: AFP was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 22, 2017 and was last updated on January 22, 2017. This news story is related to Gambia, Political Crisis, Yahya Jammeh, World, World News, International News, International, Geo News, Latest World News. Permanent link to the news story "Gambia's Jammeh flies out of country after stepping down: AFP" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/128245-Gambias-Jammeh-flies-out-of-country-after-stepping-down-AFP.

GEO TV NETWORK